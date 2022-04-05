Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

C stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

