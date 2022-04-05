Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 556,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.