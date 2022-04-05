CNB Bank Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

