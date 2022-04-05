CNB Bank Sells 215 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CNB Bank lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 351,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $22,933,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of C opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

