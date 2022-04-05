Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,689.05.

CCHGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.75) to GBX 3,130 ($41.05) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.79) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

