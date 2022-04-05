CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.54. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.