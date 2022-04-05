Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 17896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Colibri Resource from C$0.17 to C$0.29 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

