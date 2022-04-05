Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $642.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $454,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
