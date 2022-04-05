Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $642.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $454,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

