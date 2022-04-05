Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

CBSH traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $70.42. 434,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $2,720,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

