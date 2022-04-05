Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 21,661 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.20. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.43 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

