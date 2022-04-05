Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 13,050 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.77% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $31,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $392,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

