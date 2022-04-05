Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 283,641 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

