Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,063 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clorox worth $23,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

