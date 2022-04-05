Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 572 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

