Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.86 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

