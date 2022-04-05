Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $32.99 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $32,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

HPQ opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.