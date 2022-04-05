Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $27,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $223.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.