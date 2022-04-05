Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 628,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,920 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,562.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

