Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $29,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period.

FNCL stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

