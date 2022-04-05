Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 27,342 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $58.81.

