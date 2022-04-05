CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. CommScope has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

