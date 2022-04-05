Comparing Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) & SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 6.75% 14.30% 3.98% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and SCVX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.38 $3.35 million $0.12 7.25 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greystone Logistics and SCVX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats SCVX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics (Get Rating)

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

