Comparing Landsea Homes (LSEA) & Its Peers

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.87 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.59

Landsea Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.30, suggesting that their average share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Landsea Homes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 386 1507 1365 89 2.35

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.23%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Landsea Homes peers beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

