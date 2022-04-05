Comparing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -1.40% Integrated Ventures -347.37% -268.50% -170.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$4.51 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 11.24 -$22.43 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II beats Integrated Ventures on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Integrated Ventures (Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

