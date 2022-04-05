Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,604.13

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,604.13 ($21.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,625 ($21.31). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,625 ($21.31), with a volume of 2,142,173 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,685.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,604.13. The company has a market cap of £28.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

