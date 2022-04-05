ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. Notably, ConocoPhillips has revised its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders higher. The new guidance is at $8 billion, reflecting an increase from the prior projection of $7 billion. Its balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to. However, the company is exposed to oil price volatility since the coronavirus pandemic is still not over. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $100.87. 27,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,529,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

