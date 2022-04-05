ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,359 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,558,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.87. 27,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,529,618. The stock has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

