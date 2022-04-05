Contrasting Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) & Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gray Television and Paramount Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paramount Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gray Television presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.15%. Paramount Global has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Gray Television’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Dividends

Gray Television pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gray Television pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gray Television has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gray Television shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 3.73% 5.08% 1.05% Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gray Television and Paramount Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $2.41 billion 0.88 $90.00 million $0.39 57.13 Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.86 $4.54 billion $6.91 5.46

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gray Television, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gray Television has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gray Television beats Paramount Global on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve 113 television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

