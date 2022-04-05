Contrasting Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and Viant Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.67 -$1.57 million N/A N/A Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.95 -$7.74 million ($0.68) -10.57

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viant Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Infinite Group and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Viant Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 155.91%. Given Viant Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -21.72% -0.73% -104.24% Viant Technology -3.45% -14.21% -10.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Infinite Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

