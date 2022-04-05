Contrasting Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) & LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and LTC Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 10.87 $187.23 million $0.39 13.67 LTC Properties $155.32 million 9.70 $55.86 million $1.41 27.06

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 111.05% 15.39% 2.33% LTC Properties 35.74% 7.34% 3.81%

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LTC Properties pays out 161.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Two Harbors Investment and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20 LTC Properties 1 2 0 0 1.67

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus price target of $6.01, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats LTC Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

