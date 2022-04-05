Contrasting Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) & Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ames National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 31.82% 10.49% 1.16% Ames National 33.67% 11.49% 1.14%

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ames National has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Valley National Bancorp and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.94, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Ames National.

Risk and Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Ames National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.49 billion 3.62 $473.84 million $1.13 11.33 Ames National $71.02 million 3.14 $23.91 million $2.61 9.39

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Ames National on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers services, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. As of December 31,2021, it operated 232 branch offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. It also offers savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated teller machine access. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

