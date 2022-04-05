ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.27).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ConvaTec Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 215.40 ($2.82). The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.86. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.48). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Kimberly Lody acquired 10,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,754.10).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

