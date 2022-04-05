Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $286.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.44. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

