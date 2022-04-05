Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $69.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.