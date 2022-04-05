Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 37.8% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $295,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

