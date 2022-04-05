Core Scientific Inc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of CORZ opened at 8.77 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 5.82 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 8.63.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

