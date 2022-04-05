Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $119.43 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 193,078,017 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

