Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $553.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $553.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of COST traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $578.09. The company had a trading volume of 69,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,437. The firm has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.00 and a 200-day moving average of $515.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $356.84 and a 12 month high of $586.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

