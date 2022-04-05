Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BASE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 363,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

