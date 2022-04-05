Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CBRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.71.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 190.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

