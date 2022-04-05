Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Crane worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $6,451,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $15,416,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. 1,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,635. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

