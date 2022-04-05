Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of CHNG opened at $22.10 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after acquiring an additional 914,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,060,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,097,000 after buying an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after buying an additional 537,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

