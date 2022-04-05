Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.75 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.81.
Shares of CHNG opened at $22.10 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after acquiring an additional 914,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,060,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,097,000 after buying an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after buying an additional 537,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
