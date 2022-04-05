Critical Analysis: mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for mPhase Technologies and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.85%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.34 $1.67 million N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 628.17 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 0.42% 1.18% 0.65% Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32%

Summary

Solid Power beats mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mPhase Technologies (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

