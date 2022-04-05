Critical Contrast: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) versus Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Envestnet has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 1.12% 10.86% 4.63% Accenture 11.28% 31.16% 14.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.19 billion 3.39 $13.30 million $0.24 305.72 Accenture $50.53 billion 4.32 $5.91 billion $9.92 34.72

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Envestnet and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67 Accenture 0 7 17 0 2.71

Envestnet presently has a consensus price target of $88.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Accenture has a consensus price target of $386.42, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Accenture.

Summary

Accenture beats Envestnet on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions. It also provides data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and artificial intelligence services; services related to talent and organization/human potential; digital commerce; infrastructure services, such as hybrid cloud, network, digital workplace and collaboration, service and experience management, infrastructure as code, and managed edge and IoT devices; cyber defense, applied cybersecurity, managed security, OT security, security strategy and risk, and industry security products; services related to technology innovation; and intelligent automation services. In addition, the company offers cloud, ecosystem, marketing, supply chain management, zero-based budgeting, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. Accenture plc was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

