Critical Contrast: Metromile (MILE) & The Competition

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Metromile to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Metromile and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Metromile Competitors 720 3115 2740 159 2.35

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 214.24%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07% Metromile Competitors 2.94% 5.21% 1.19%

Risk and Volatility

Metromile has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metromile and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million -$216.46 million -0.49 Metromile Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,773.48

Metromile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Metromile rivals beat Metromile on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Metromile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

