Critical Review: Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) versus CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aiadvertising alerts:

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 415% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.7% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aiadvertising and CloudCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 2.18 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -2.01 CloudCommerce $9.74 million 2.08 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -96.35% -568.13% -138.32% CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aiadvertising and CloudCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aiadvertising beats CloudCommerce on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising (Get Rating)

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About CloudCommerce (Get Rating)

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.