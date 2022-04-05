Critical Review: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) vs. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.3% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 54.37% 10.30% 2.36% CoreCivic -2.79% 9.54% 3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Great Ajax and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 4 0 3.00 CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Ajax currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.58%. CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $10.85, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and CoreCivic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $77.95 million 3.35 $41.85 million $1.42 7.95 CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.76 -$51.90 million ($0.44) -26.48

Great Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Ajax beats CoreCivic on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Tigard, OR.

CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

