Critical Review: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Valaris and Transocean are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -365.14% -220.37% -74.18% Transocean -23.16% -4.20% -2.25%

81.8% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 0 6 0 0 2.00

Transocean has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential downside of 19.32%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Valaris.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Transocean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.32 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A Transocean $2.56 billion 1.25 -$592.00 million ($0.93) -5.06

Transocean has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris.

Summary

Transocean beats Valaris on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled oil companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

