Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.80. Crius Energy Unt shares last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 863,041 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$498.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.80.
About Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN)
