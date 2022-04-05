Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CHBH stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

About Croghan Bancshares (Get Rating)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.