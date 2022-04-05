Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of CHBH stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48.
About Croghan Bancshares
